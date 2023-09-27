

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence from Germany and France are the top economic data due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the forward-looking consumer confidence index to remain unchanged at -25.5 in October.



In the meantime, unemployment from Norway and foreign trade data from Sweden are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer confidence survey data. Economists forecast the consumer sentiment index to fall to 84 in September from 85 in the previous month.



At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research releases Sweden's economic tendency survey results for September.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release euro area monetary aggregates for August. M3 money supply is forecast to fall 1.0 percent annually after a 0.4 percent drop in July.



Also, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.



