

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.6377 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6396.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 95.05 and a 2-day low of 1.6561 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.33 and 1.6523, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.8623 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8644.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro and 0.84 against the loonie.



