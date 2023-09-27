Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 27 September 2023
Subject: Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of Balanced Commercial Property Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") as its joint corporate broker, with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Les Banques
St Peter Port
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051
Richard Kirby
Columbia Threadneedle REP AM plc
Tel: 0207 499 2244