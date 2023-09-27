Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
27.09.2023
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Corporate Broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

TO: RNS

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 27 September 2023

Subject: Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Balanced Commercial Property Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") as its joint corporate broker, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port
Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

Richard Kirby

Columbia Threadneedle REP AM plc

Tel: 0207 499 2244


