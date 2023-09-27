Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
27.09.2023
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023, of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 10 November 2023, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 13 October 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 12 October 2023.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

26 September 2023


