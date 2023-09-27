Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023, of 2.875 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 10 November 2023, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 13 October 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 12 October 2023.

