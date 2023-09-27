Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Half-Yearly Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023

Sept. 27, 2023 -- The financial statements of Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. for the period ended 30 June 2023, together with the general partner's interim report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.