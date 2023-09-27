CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.5923 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5944.
Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 2-day lows of 88.29 and 1.7830 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.58 and 1.7774, respectively.
The kiwi edged down to 1.0772 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0755.
If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.
