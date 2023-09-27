Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071
27.09.2023 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Board Change

DJ Board Change 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Board Change 
27-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Board Change 
 
LONDON, 27 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital 
company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces that Robert Lyne, Chief Executive 
Officer has decided to step down from his position to pursue a new opportunity and will leave the company by the end of 
2023. 
 
Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, stated: 
 
"Robert has been a pivotal part of Arix's journey and its founding purpose of bringing breakthrough advances in 
biotechnology to patients who need them while delivering significant returns to shareholders. He navigated the company 
following a period of corporate governance uncertainty, and through the Covid pandemic and subsequent market 
volatility, deploying a dual approach of conserving cash while enhancing value in the portfolio by selecting highly 
prospective new investments. This strategy has preserved shareholder value during a period of sustained market 
uncertainty. We thank Robert for his significant contributions to Arix over the years and wish him well in the future. 
 
"Going forward, the Board's primary focus will be to maximise shareholder returns and unlock the value in the Arix 
portfolio. Consequently, the Board will determine appropriate Board and management arrangements following the outcome 
of the strategic review and update shareholders accordingly. The Board will maintain its decision-making 
responsibilities on all investment decisions." 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
+44 (0)20 7290 1050 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Powerscourt Group 
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson 
+44 (0)20 7250 1446 
arix@powerscourt-group.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help 
accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this 
exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  274074 
EQS News ID:  1735077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

