27.09.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 
27-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
+1 (720) 277-9879 
 
Suite 810-789 West Pender Street 
Vancouver, 
British Columbia, 
V6C 1H2, 
Canada 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
David Joshua Bartch (known as Josh) 
Robert Roscow 
William Neil Stevenson-Moore (known as Neil) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Health Care 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
The Company is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercialising innovative 
solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing wellbeing. The Company's medical and scientific advisory 
board is building out an R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy 
protocols, and unique delivery systems. 
 
The Company currently has several clinical initiatives involving its lead drug candidate MYCO-001 (a form of 
purified psilocybin) with multiple research institutions, globally. Further, the Company has designed several 
libraries of novel molecules believed to have enhanced safety and efficacy profiles. The Company is currently working 
with its pre-clinical team at the University of Alberta to work these molecules through the Investigational New Drug 
enabling stage with the intent to put them into human clinical studies expected to commence in 2024. 
 
The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy covering novel molecules, drug formulations, delivery 
mechanisms, and methods of production. The Company believes this covers all described drug development activities in 
our named pipeline and clinical trials. The Company has filed these applications both in the United States and through 
the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for protection in all jurisdictions in which the Company does business. 
NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Novum Securities Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
45,207,458 Common Shares with no par value 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
c.98% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
N/A - No shareholders holding more than 5% 
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: 
N/A 
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 
10 October 2023 
 
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: 
https://mydecine.com/news 
 
 
In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: 
 
NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: 
Canada - NEO Exchange, America - OTC and Germany - Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
The Company is in the process of transferring its Canadian Listing to the Canadian Securities Exchange which is 
expected to complete in late September or early October 2023, following which the Issuer will voluntarily delist from 
the NEO Exchange. 
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: 
CREST 
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: 
There are no lock-in arrangements. 
 
DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND 
THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: 
Canadian National Instrument 62 - 104 "Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids" and National Policy 62 - 203 "Take-Over Bids and 
Issuer Bids" 
 
This applies to a bidder (and its affiliates and joint actors) acquiring beneficial ownership of 20 per cent or more of 
the outstanding securities of an Issuer. 
 
 
In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be 
disclosed as follows: 
 
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 
N/A

1734919 27-Sep-2023

