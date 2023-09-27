Anzeige
27.09.23
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           190,000     110,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.950 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.937 
                                    GBP0.944406 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088133

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,297,305 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4130       1.092         XDUB      08:57:43      00067131697TRLO0 
642       1.090         XDUB      08:57:44      00067131698TRLO0 
320       1.090         XDUB      08:57:44      00067131699TRLO0 
2048       1.090         XDUB      08:57:44      00067131700TRLO0 
839       1.090         XDUB      08:57:44      00067131701TRLO0 
3142       1.090         XDUB      09:06:01      00067132034TRLO0 
3772       1.090         XDUB      09:06:01      00067132035TRLO0 
4531       1.090         XDUB      11:09:34      00067136216TRLO0 
1886       1.090         XDUB      11:09:34      00067136217TRLO0 
3939       1.088         XDUB      11:28:23      00067136928TRLO0 
1561       1.086         XDUB      11:28:23      00067136929TRLO0 
4716       1.086         XDUB      11:37:05      00067137114TRLO0 
4864       1.084         XDUB      12:08:24      00067137810TRLO0 
4513       1.080         XDUB      12:08:24      00067137811TRLO0 
11832      1.086         XDUB      13:24:18      00067139512TRLO0 
2000       1.086         XDUB      13:24:18      00067139513TRLO0 
1100       1.086         XDUB      13:24:18      00067139514TRLO0 
3468       1.090         XDUB      14:07:45      00067140641TRLO0 
2534       1.090         XDUB      14:07:45      00067140644TRLO0 
2000       1.090         XDUB      14:07:45      00067140645TRLO0 
1583       1.090         XDUB      14:07:47      00067140646TRLO0 
2000       1.090         XDUB      14:07:47      00067140647TRLO0 
544       1.090         XDUB      14:08:16      00067140661TRLO0 
4667       1.090         XDUB      14:08:47      00067140669TRLO0 
3352       1.090         XDUB      14:12:26      00067140771TRLO0 
1058       1.090         XDUB      14:12:26      00067140772TRLO0 
4376       1.090         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141828TRLO0 
4425       1.090         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141829TRLO0 
4056       1.088         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141830TRLO0 
1218       1.086         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141833TRLO0 
914       1.090         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141835TRLO0 
6704       1.090         XDUB      14:38:18      00067141836TRLO0 
4349       1.088         XDUB      14:40:58      00067141993TRLO0 
3240       1.086         XDUB      14:40:58      00067141994TRLO0 
6175       1.088         XDUB      15:15:08      00067143403TRLO0 
16868      1.088         XDUB      15:15:08      00067143404TRLO0 
2074       1.088         XDUB      15:15:08      00067143405TRLO0 
4904       1.088         XDUB      15:15:08      00067143406TRLO0 
3967       1.086         XDUB      15:16:19      00067143481TRLO0 
4544       1.086         XDUB      15:16:19      00067143482TRLO0 
6269       1.092         XDUB      15:45:38      00067144943TRLO0 
8098       1.092         XDUB      15:45:38      00067144944TRLO0 
4117       1.090         XDUB      15:47:25      00067145012TRLO0 
4487       1.088         XDUB      15:57:21      00067145509TRLO0 
4658       1.088         XDUB      15:57:21      00067145510TRLO0 
4313       1.088         XDUB      15:57:21      00067145511TRLO0 
896       1.086         XDUB      16:00:09      00067145605TRLO0 
4181       1.086         XDUB      16:00:29      00067145615TRLO0 
4245       1.084         XDUB      16:06:06      00067145939TRLO0 
3881       1.084         XDUB      16:14:06      00067146452TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1        95.00         XLON      09:26:51      00067132764TRLO0 
3755       95.00         XLON      09:28:51      00067132823TRLO0 
4403       94.60         XLON      09:44:10      00067133175TRLO0 
86        94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136927TRLO0 
4128       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136930TRLO0 
3909       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136931TRLO0 
3769       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136932TRLO0 
3772       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136933TRLO0 
3958       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136934TRLO0 
4232       94.30         XLON      11:28:23      00067136935TRLO0 
3735       94.00         XLON      12:08:24      00067137809TRLO0 
306       93.70         XLON      12:08:24      00067137812TRLO0 
9        93.70         XLON      12:08:24      00067137813TRLO0 
4711       94.10         XLON      13:24:17      00067139511TRLO0 
1846       94.80         XLON      14:07:45      00067140642TRLO0 
2171       94.80         XLON      14:07:45      00067140643TRLO0 
1320       94.60         XLON      14:08:36      00067140666TRLO0 
1315       94.70         XLON      14:09:26      00067140679TRLO0 
2524       94.70         XLON      14:09:26      00067140680TRLO0 
536       94.70         XLON      14:09:26      00067140681TRLO0 
3621       94.70         XLON      14:25:26      00067141191TRLO0 
314       94.70         XLON      14:25:26      00067141192TRLO0 
4320       94.70         XLON      14:25:26      00067141193TRLO0 
86        94.70         XLON      14:32:26      00067141462TRLO0 
4243       94.70         XLON      14:32:26      00067141463TRLO0 
4606       94.40         XLON      14:38:18      00067141827TRLO0 
414       94.10         XLON      14:38:18      00067141831TRLO0 
4427       94.10         XLON      14:38:18      00067141832TRLO0 
2735       94.50         XLON      15:15:08      00067143400TRLO0 
7043       94.50         XLON      15:15:08      00067143401TRLO0 
4232       94.50         XLON      15:15:08      00067143402TRLO0 
116       94.50         XLON      15:16:08      00067143441TRLO0 
4478       94.40         XLON      15:16:08      00067143442TRLO0 
3932       94.70         XLON      15:39:16      00067144560TRLO0 
4129       94.50         XLON      15:57:21      00067145507TRLO0 
3960       94.50         XLON      15:57:21      00067145508TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
