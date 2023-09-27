DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 190,000 110,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.950 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080 GBP0.937 GBP0.944406 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.088133

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,297,305 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4130 1.092 XDUB 08:57:43 00067131697TRLO0 642 1.090 XDUB 08:57:44 00067131698TRLO0 320 1.090 XDUB 08:57:44 00067131699TRLO0 2048 1.090 XDUB 08:57:44 00067131700TRLO0 839 1.090 XDUB 08:57:44 00067131701TRLO0 3142 1.090 XDUB 09:06:01 00067132034TRLO0 3772 1.090 XDUB 09:06:01 00067132035TRLO0 4531 1.090 XDUB 11:09:34 00067136216TRLO0 1886 1.090 XDUB 11:09:34 00067136217TRLO0 3939 1.088 XDUB 11:28:23 00067136928TRLO0 1561 1.086 XDUB 11:28:23 00067136929TRLO0 4716 1.086 XDUB 11:37:05 00067137114TRLO0 4864 1.084 XDUB 12:08:24 00067137810TRLO0 4513 1.080 XDUB 12:08:24 00067137811TRLO0 11832 1.086 XDUB 13:24:18 00067139512TRLO0 2000 1.086 XDUB 13:24:18 00067139513TRLO0 1100 1.086 XDUB 13:24:18 00067139514TRLO0 3468 1.090 XDUB 14:07:45 00067140641TRLO0 2534 1.090 XDUB 14:07:45 00067140644TRLO0 2000 1.090 XDUB 14:07:45 00067140645TRLO0 1583 1.090 XDUB 14:07:47 00067140646TRLO0 2000 1.090 XDUB 14:07:47 00067140647TRLO0 544 1.090 XDUB 14:08:16 00067140661TRLO0 4667 1.090 XDUB 14:08:47 00067140669TRLO0 3352 1.090 XDUB 14:12:26 00067140771TRLO0 1058 1.090 XDUB 14:12:26 00067140772TRLO0 4376 1.090 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141828TRLO0 4425 1.090 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141829TRLO0 4056 1.088 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141830TRLO0 1218 1.086 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141833TRLO0 914 1.090 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141835TRLO0 6704 1.090 XDUB 14:38:18 00067141836TRLO0 4349 1.088 XDUB 14:40:58 00067141993TRLO0 3240 1.086 XDUB 14:40:58 00067141994TRLO0 6175 1.088 XDUB 15:15:08 00067143403TRLO0 16868 1.088 XDUB 15:15:08 00067143404TRLO0 2074 1.088 XDUB 15:15:08 00067143405TRLO0 4904 1.088 XDUB 15:15:08 00067143406TRLO0 3967 1.086 XDUB 15:16:19 00067143481TRLO0 4544 1.086 XDUB 15:16:19 00067143482TRLO0 6269 1.092 XDUB 15:45:38 00067144943TRLO0 8098 1.092 XDUB 15:45:38 00067144944TRLO0 4117 1.090 XDUB 15:47:25 00067145012TRLO0 4487 1.088 XDUB 15:57:21 00067145509TRLO0 4658 1.088 XDUB 15:57:21 00067145510TRLO0 4313 1.088 XDUB 15:57:21 00067145511TRLO0 896 1.086 XDUB 16:00:09 00067145605TRLO0 4181 1.086 XDUB 16:00:29 00067145615TRLO0 4245 1.084 XDUB 16:06:06 00067145939TRLO0 3881 1.084 XDUB 16:14:06 00067146452TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1 95.00 XLON 09:26:51 00067132764TRLO0 3755 95.00 XLON 09:28:51 00067132823TRLO0 4403 94.60 XLON 09:44:10 00067133175TRLO0 86 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136927TRLO0 4128 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136930TRLO0 3909 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136931TRLO0 3769 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136932TRLO0 3772 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136933TRLO0 3958 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136934TRLO0 4232 94.30 XLON 11:28:23 00067136935TRLO0 3735 94.00 XLON 12:08:24 00067137809TRLO0 306 93.70 XLON 12:08:24 00067137812TRLO0 9 93.70 XLON 12:08:24 00067137813TRLO0 4711 94.10 XLON 13:24:17 00067139511TRLO0 1846 94.80 XLON 14:07:45 00067140642TRLO0 2171 94.80 XLON 14:07:45 00067140643TRLO0 1320 94.60 XLON 14:08:36 00067140666TRLO0 1315 94.70 XLON 14:09:26 00067140679TRLO0 2524 94.70 XLON 14:09:26 00067140680TRLO0 536 94.70 XLON 14:09:26 00067140681TRLO0 3621 94.70 XLON 14:25:26 00067141191TRLO0 314 94.70 XLON 14:25:26 00067141192TRLO0 4320 94.70 XLON 14:25:26 00067141193TRLO0 86 94.70 XLON 14:32:26 00067141462TRLO0 4243 94.70 XLON 14:32:26 00067141463TRLO0 4606 94.40 XLON 14:38:18 00067141827TRLO0 414 94.10 XLON 14:38:18 00067141831TRLO0 4427 94.10 XLON 14:38:18 00067141832TRLO0 2735 94.50 XLON 15:15:08 00067143400TRLO0 7043 94.50 XLON 15:15:08 00067143401TRLO0 4232 94.50 XLON 15:15:08 00067143402TRLO0 116 94.50 XLON 15:16:08 00067143441TRLO0 4478 94.40 XLON 15:16:08 00067143442TRLO0 3932 94.70 XLON 15:39:16 00067144560TRLO0 4129 94.50 XLON 15:57:21 00067145507TRLO0 3960 94.50 XLON 15:57:21 00067145508TRLO0 4021 94.10 XLON 16:06:06 00067145938TRLO0 2837 94.10 XLON 16:18:06 00067146624TRLO0

