Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 27-Sep-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 LONDON, 27 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Financial Highlights -- Net Asset Value increased by GBP13 million to GBP239 million (31 December 2022: GBP226 million); 185p per share (31 December 2022: 175p per share) -- Value of listed portfolio: GBP68 million (31 December 2022: GBP45 million) -- Value of unlisted portfolio: GBP66.2 million (31 December 2022: GBP54.8 million) -- Gross Portfolio Value: GBP134.4 million (31 December 2022: GBP99.7 million) -- Cash position at period end: GBP101.0 million (31 December 2022: GBP122.8 million) Operational and Strategic Highlights -- Continued momentum in the Public Opportunities Portfolio ("POP"), investing GBP16.4 million and increasing in value to GBP22.1 million (31 Dec 2022: 13.5m), reflecting an unrealised gain of GBP3.5 million -- Agile capital deployment: conserving cash in volatile market conditions whilst supporting existing portfolio companies and investing in new companies Portfolio Highlights -- Arix added Ensoma to its core portfolio with a USD9 million investment in an USD85 million financing co-led by the Company - The financing saw Ensoma acquire Arix portfolio company TwelveBio in an all-share transaction - Ensoma subsequently closed a USD50 million Series B extension, bringing the total round to USD135 million -- Disc Medicine announced a USD62.5 million financing led by Bain Capital in February 2023 -- Disc Medicine raised a further USD157.8 million in a public offering following the positive Phase 2 data release of its BEACON trial -- Harpoon completed a USD25 million private placement of redeemable preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock to certain institutional investors, which included Arix -- Enliven entered the public markets via a reverse merger with Imara Inc, creating the combined Enliven Therapeutics -- As of mid-September 2023, the Public Opportunities Portfolio has outperformed Arix's benchmark XBI index since its inception by 26%, returning 8.8%, including realised gains and losses, against a drop in the XBI of 17.3% in the same period Post Period-end -- In light of the unfavourable prevailing market conditions and following engagement with shareholders, a strategic review was commenced in July. Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix, commented: "Following the announcement of the strategic review in July 2023, the Board has been exploring a range of strategic options for the Company. Currently, a number of options remain under active consideration and the Board is focused on evaluating these in conjunction with its advisers. The Board expects to have concluded this process soon and will provide a further update to shareholders as soon as possible." About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com Arix Bioscience plc Half-Yearly Report and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Six months ended 30 June 2023 Chief Executive Statement Overview The first half of the 2023 financial year saw an improvement in the NAV of GBP13 million, from GBP226 million at 31 December 2022 to GBP239 million at 30 June 2023. This translated to a NAV per share movement from 175p per share to 185p per share, driven by an increase in the underlying value of our listed portfolio. Over the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, there were mark to market gains in Aura Biosciences (GBP2.2 million), Disc Medicine (GBP12.7 million) and Enliven (GBP1.9 million) as well as a GBP3.5 million gain in the Public Opportunities Portfolio. To put these strong gains into context, during the same period, our benchmark index, the XBI, rose by only 2%. These positive evaluations were only marginally offset by a cumulative negative FX movement of GBP2.3 million. GBP16.8 million was deployed into new listed investments during the period, GBP16.4 million of which was into the Public Opportunities Portfolio and GBP0.4 million into Disc Medicine after its IPO. The investment into Disc Medicine was realised later in the period at more than 2x, realising GBP1.1 million. The cumulative effect of these gains, investments and realisations saw the total value of our listed portfolio increase by 41% to GBP68 million at period-end (31 Dec 2022: GBP45 million). The unlisted portfolio saw only two minor changes in fair value, with the remaining holding value of STipe written-off at the half-year, resulting in a GBP1.2 million impairment. The decision to write-off this investment through the sale of shares back to the company at nominal value reflects the challenge facing STipe in executing its preclinical work. This loss was offset by a GBP1.2 million increase in the value received from Ensoma's acquisition of Twelve Bio, which completed during the period. The GBP6.2 million value of Ensoma equity received by Arix in exchange for the holding in Twelve Bio is priced at the December 2022 Series B round, in which Arix also participated, and reflects all shares received as part of the acquisition. There was a significant new addition to the unlisted portfolio during the period, with GBP6.6 million invested in Evommune. Together with a GBP2.9 million investment in Harpoon's redeemable preference share issue and the GBP4.0 million draw down of the second tranche of Sorriso's Series A, investment into the unlisted portfolio totalled GBP13.5 million in the period, excluding the impact of the Twelve Bio acquisition. With a cumulative negative FX impact of GBP1.7 million, the total value of our unlisted portfolio, legacy assets and other interests increased to GBP69 million at period-end (31 Dec 2022: GBP58 million). Net investments of GBP6.0 million into the Public Opportunities Portfolio, and GBP13.5 million into the unlisted portfolio, together with a GBP0.7 million net gain on our Disc Medicine purchase and sale, contributed to a net cash reduction of GBP21.8 million to GBP101.0 million at period-end (31 Dec 2022: GBP122.8 million). Strategic Review In light of the unfavorable prevailing market conditions and in response to engagement with shareholders following release of the Annual Report to 31 December 2022, a strategic review was announced in July 2023 which would include a consideration of: -- The Company's investment and realisation strategies; -- Its capital allocation and shareholder returns policies; and -- A tax-efficient wind-down of the Company. The Board has been exploring a range of alternatives as part of this review. Currently, a number of options remain under active consideration and the Board is focused on evaluating these in conjunction with its advisers. The Board expects to have concluded this process soon and will provide a further update to shareholders as soon as possible. Leadership Change As announced separately today, I will be stepping down from my position as CEO and leaving the company by the end of the year. The Board will determine the appropriate Board and management arrangements following the outcome of the strategic review and update shareholders accordingly. Portfolio Update for the six months to 30 June 2023: a robust performance Prolonged uncertainty, volatile market conditions and depressed biotech valuations have resulted in fewer new investments during the period with a continued focus on cash conservation. Weak public markets have limited the funding opportunities for many biotech companies and in turn reduced the competitive tension which drives the M&A market. Despite these pressures, we are delighted to see our portfolio companies trading well relative to peers in their respective stages in the clinical process and therapeutic areas.

