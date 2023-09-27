

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 6-1/2-month highs of 1.0555 against the euro and 1.2136 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0570 and 1.2157, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to nearly a 6-month high of 0.9178 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9155.



The greenback edged up to 149.15 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 149.05.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc and 151.00 against the yen.



