

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 157.31 against the euro and a 6-day high of 180.89 against the pound, from early lows of 157.59 and 181.23, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen climbed to more than a 1-1/2-month high of 162.42 from an early low of 162.76.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 179.00 against the pound and 160.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken