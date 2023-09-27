i3 Energy PLC Announces PDMR Dealings

PDMR Dealings

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has been notified that on 22 September 2023 and 25 September 2023, Jason Dranchuk, Chief Financial Officer, purchased in aggregate 200,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of CAD 0.215 per share.

As a result, following the transactions, Jason Dranchuk now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 200,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Jason Dranchuk (CFO) c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Camarco

Andrew Turner, Sam Morris, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Jason Dranchuk 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name i3 Energy plc b. LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code

Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 b. Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price: CAD 0.215 Volume: 200,000 d. Aggregated information

-Aggregated Volume - Price

200,000 CAD 0.215 per share e. Date of the transaction 22 September 2023 and 25 September 2023 f. Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

The Company advises that it has obtained an exemption pursuant to Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual (the Manual), in respect of certain shareholder approval requirements that would otherwise be applicable to the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan and Non-Employee Stock Option Plan (together, the Plans), namely those set forth in Section 613 of the Manual (the Exemption). As such, the Company is exempt from complying with the requirements of Section 613 in respect of the Plans.

Pursuant to the Manual, the Exemption will be valid for a period of three years from the date hereof, expiring on July 17, 2026. The Company follows AIM Rules for Companies and has received shareholder approval for its Employee Stock Option Plan and Non-Employee Stock Option Plan.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787732/i3-energy-plc-announces-pdmr-dealings