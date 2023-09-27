Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023

PR Newswire
27.09.2023 | 09:06
"AI Chat: Chatbot Assistant" - A Revolution Marking the Dawn of a New Digital Communication Era

ROME, September 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boundaries of digital communication have been redrawn, ushering in an age where artificial intelligence exceeds all anticipations. Introducing "AI Chat: Chatbot Assistant", now available on the App Store. This isn't merely another app. It's a breakthrough, setting the gold standard for virtual interactions.

Screenshots taken from the App Store

What sets "AI Chat: Chatbot Assistant" apart from the competition?

Dynamic Dialogues: Bid farewell to stiff and robotic exchanges. Engage in conversations so smooth and life-like, you'd forget you're chatting with AI.

AI-Powered Creativity: Whether it's crafting a poem, story, or speech, let "AI Chat" be your co-writer, crafting textual masterpieces.

Echoes of History: Chat with legends of the past, relive epochal moments, and experience unprecedented cultural immersion.

Breaking Language Barriers: Real-time translations mean the world just got a little smaller, making global communication instant and effortless.

Functional Versatility: Be it organizing your calendar or crafting captivating social media captions, the possibilities are limitless.

The Arrival of QRcode reader: More than just redirecting to a webpage, QRcode plunges users into dynamic conversations with ChatGPT. Imagine scanning a book's QR Code and immediately discussing its author or hearing an excerpt, all through an interactive AI session.

But that's not all! Subscribers on the annual plan can also avail of unlimited access to GPT-4 for a mere $6 a month. At the price of a weekly coffee-just over $1-you can harness the full power of artificial intelligence, a blend of technologies that truly sets it apart.

This application has been crafted by an Italian startup, CreativAI srl, backed by a seasoned team with annual experience in the domain.

"AI Chat: Chatbot Assistant" is more than just an application; it's a revolution. It exemplifies the next evolutionary leap in how technology can, and should, enrich our lives.

The team behind "AI Chat" invites all tech enthusiasts, dreamers, and the curious to download the app and step into a bold new realm of digital conversation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216512/Screenshots_AI_Chat.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216513/AI_Chat_logo.jpg

AI Chat: Chatbot Assistant logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-chat-chatbot-assistant--a-revolution-marking-the-dawn-of-a-new-digital-communication-era-301935617.html

