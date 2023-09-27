Hexagon Commercial Property Enhance Operations with Yardi Breeze Premier

West Midlands-based commercial property providers will speed up internal processes with an all-in-one property management and accounting platform

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon, a bespoke commercial property solutions provider, has selected Yardi Breeze® Premier to help speed up processes in its property management operations.

Yardi Breeze Premier will provide Hexagon Commercial Property with an effective solution that saves time on complex accounting and reporting processes, while also enhancing maintenance services. The company can manage its portfolio from a single solution, unify all property management tasks and complete bank reconciliation within minutes.

"We have recently been instructed on several new management portfolios from an array of corporate and non-corporate clients. We have recruited and welcome Sam Mucklow to the team who is now capably assisting with the management of various portfolios," said Harvey Pearson, director for Hexagon Commercial Property. "To complement the ever-growing portfolio which we manage, we felt we needed to streamline our management capabilities by the introduction of new software - the chosen choice being Yardi. We are excited to onboard this innovative technology and have no doubt our team, and more importantly, our clients will gain a huge benefit from the introduction of it."

"We are thrilled to welcome Hexagon Commercial Property," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi®. "The cloud-based platform offers a fantastic opportunity to optimise their portfolio and effectively manage their operations. This innovative solution will boost productivity and win back valuable time for staff to focus on driving growth."

About Hexagon Commercial Property

Formerly known as Lex Allan Commercial, Hexagon is a Stourbridge-based bespoke provider of Commercial Property Solutions. Its services encompass lettings, sales, acquisitions, property management and more. Hexagon's existing managed stock consists of an array of differing assets including industrial estates, retail parades, office blocks, open storage land, pubs and restaurants and much more. The portfolio has a current rent roll of over £2M per annum. For more information visit hexagoncommercial.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardibreeze.co.uk.

