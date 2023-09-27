Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD | ISIN: FI4000266804 | Ticker-Symbol: R0F
Tradegate
22.09.23
08:32 Uhr
9,115 Euro
-0,060
-0,65 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1459,22509:24
9,1609,21009:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2023 | 09:10
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release September 27, 2023

Publishing time for the Q3 2023 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2023 interim report on October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

As Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio's issued and outstanding shares following its public cash tender offer, Rovio will not host a separate audiocast or phone conference on its Q3 2023 interim results.

The interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 27, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.