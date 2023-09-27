Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
[27.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.09.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,944,000.00
EUR
0
209,698,621.10
8.7579
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
26.09.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
891,015.92
88.3944
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
26.09.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
41,315,999.05
103.3934
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
26.09.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,712,110.75
105.9325
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
26.09.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,831,547.05
103.5082
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
26.09.23
IE00BKX90X67
64,221.00
EUR
0
6,440,171.61
100.2814
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
26.09.23
IE00BKX90W50
48,539.00
CHF
0
4,574,492.56
94.2437
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
26.09.23
IE000V6NHO66
7,735,618.00
EUR
0
71,402,826.46
9.2304
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
26.09.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
29,532,816.35
9.9001
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
26.09.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,535,460.31
9.7582