Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
PR Newswire
27.09.2023 | 09:18
33 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

[27.09.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BN4GXL63

23,944,000.00

EUR

0

209,698,621.10

8.7579

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

891,015.92

88.3944

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

399,600.00

EUR

0

41,315,999.05

103.3934

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

12,712,110.75

105.9325

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BN0T9H70

56,339.00

GBP

0

5,831,547.05

103.5082

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BKX90X67

64,221.00

EUR

0

6,440,171.61

100.2814

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE00BKX90W50

48,539.00

CHF

0

4,574,492.56

94.2437

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE000V6NHO66

7,735,618.00

EUR

0

71,402,826.46

9.2304

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE000L1I4R94

2,983,090.00

USD

0

29,532,816.35

9.9001

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

26.09.23

IE000LJG9WK1

669,740.00

GBP

0

6,535,460.31

9.7582


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.