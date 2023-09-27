

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), said on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to sell its motor insurance unit DirectAsia operating in Singapore and Thailand to Ignite Thailand Holdings Ltd, the parent of the Roojai group of companies.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged



The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023.



Currently, shares of Hiscox are trading at 1035 pence, down 0.10% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken