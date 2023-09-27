Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
[27.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.09.23
IE000JL9SV51
433,570.00
USD
0
4,307,845.01
9.9358
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.09.23
IE000BQ3SE47
5,003,420.00
SEK
0
500,289,465.57
99.9895
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.09.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
79,655.44
9.957
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
26.09.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
98,985.05
9.8985