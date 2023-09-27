DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6254 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9354129 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 274149 EQS News ID: 1735323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 27, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)