DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.1026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53649 CODE: UINU LN ISIN: LU1879532940

September 27, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)