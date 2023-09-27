NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd: Nayo Biotechnology Showcases Cutting-Edge Automation Solutions at ARABLAB LIVE 2023 in Dubai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayo Biotechnology, a company focused on life science automation, recently exhibited at ARABLAB LIVE 2023 in Dubai. As the largest laboratory instrument and testing equipment exhibition in the Middle East region, the event, which took place between September 19 and 21 at Dubai World Trade Centre, attracted over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 8,000 visitors from around the world in the fields of biotechnology and life sciences, laboratory technology, laboratory automation, and other areas of progressing laboratory science.

As one of China's leading providers of laboratory automation equipment, Nayo Biotechnology presents a range of automation solutions with liquid handling at their core. These automation solutions encompass various fields, including drug discovery, genomics, in vitro diagnostics, molecular breeding, and more. The primary objective of these solutions is to enhance laboratory efficiency, liberate operators from repetitive and tedious manual tasks, and reduce deviations and errors resulting from human operations. Whether in the realms of basic research, biopharmaceuticals, or clinical diagnostics, these automation solutions have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation.

At ARABLAB LIVE 2023, Nayo Biotechnology not only showcased its leading position in the field of life science automation but also underscored its commitment to providing high-quality solutions to customers. Nayo Biotechnology places a strong emphasis on ongoing communication and collaboration with customers, offering customized solutions based on the unique needs of different clients. The company remains dedicated to continuous research and development of innovative automation equipment in the field of life sciences, contributing to the advancement and progress of the life science industry.

Upcoming Event

Nayo Biotechnology is going to attend MEDICA 2023 at Dusseldorf, Germany, 13-16 November 2023. Nayo Biotechnology is looking forward to meeting you in person at MEDICA 2023, where Nayo Biotechnology will exhibit some of their sophisticated life science automation equipment and customized solutions.

About Nayo Biotechnology

Nayo Biotechnology focuses on life science automation, and is committed to providing customers with life science automation solutions. By organically combining R&D with customer needs, we achieve iteration and innovation of products and solutions, continuously solving pain points for customers, and helping to continuously improve research in the field of life sciences in terms of quality, efficiency, safety, and other dimensions. We are committed to continuously promoting the accessibility of life science automation equipment.

