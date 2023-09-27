A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate and HEX 1011 Partner to Supply 20,000 Smart Carts to Leading Grocers Across Asia

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced today a definitive agreement with HEX 1011, a leading integrator of technological solutions for retail chains, intended to deploy 20,000 smart carts across Asia Pacific (APAC) from 2023 through 2025. This partnership, coupled with A2Z's recent IR2S agreement, continues the global expansion of A2Z's Smart Shopping Cart Business.

The first delivery of Cust2Mate's smart carts is scheduled for this November. HEX 1011 will ensure the efficient rollout and maintenance of the carts for elite retail chains in Thailand and Malaysia, including The Mall, Lotus, Central Group, Jaya Grocer, SOGO, and The Food Purveyor Group.

"We're eager to distribute Cust2Mate's Smart Carts within APAC retail chains in order to introduce discerning and increasingly busy Asian shoppers with an intuitive, efficient and seamless retail experience where they can interact with a friendly and informative smart cart from the beginning of their grocery store experience until full automated check-out," said Duke Paradai Theerathada, CEO of HEX 1011. "The Cust2Mate carts are designed to disrupt the status quo shopping experience by ensuring Customers can make the most informed shopping decisions through their interactions with the smart carts. Ultimately, Customers who use Cust2Mate smart carts will have peace of mind in their shopping decisions whilst saving both money and time along the way. "

"Our collaboration with HEX 1011 is Cust2Mate's first project in APAC, and it marks a pivotal moment in our journey to reshape retail also in Asia," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate. "Merging Cust2Mate's smart carts and industry expertise with HEX 1011's integration skills positions us to offer unmatched shopping experiences and retailer efficiency."

About A2Z Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

For more information on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), please visit www.a2zas.com.

For more information on Cust2Mate and its innovative solutions, please visit: www.cust2mate.com

About HEX1101

HEX1101, a top integrator of retail technologies in APAC, is dedicated to revolutionizing the retail scene, offering comprehensive solutions for retailers.

For more information on HEX1101 and its services, please visit www.hex1011.com

