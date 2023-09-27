Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Pascal Carrer has joined the company as Head of Casualty in Switzerland.

"I am excited to welcome Pascal to our leadership team in Switzerland," said Leander Metzger, Country Manager in Switzerland, BHSI. "Together, we will continue to bring BHSI's underwriting excellence, CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, and financial strength to customers and brokers throughout the country."

Pascal comes to BHSI with nearly 30 years of insurance underwriting and risk management experience. He was most recently Head of Corporate Risk Insurance Management at Hoerbiger Holding AG. Pascal is based in Zurich and can be reached at Pascal.Carrer@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI has been steadily growing its team in Zurich, while expanding its local underwriting, which currently includes property, casualty, and executive professional lines.

