

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence decreased in September after staying stable in the previous two months, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index stood at a 4-month low of 83 in September, the same as in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to fall to 84.0



Moreover, the index remained well below the long-term average of 100.



Households' assessment of their own future financial situation weakened somewhat in September, with the corresponding index falling to -17 from -16.



However, the index for past financial conditions declined to -34 from -32.



Consumers' opinions on the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months turned more pessimistic in September. The corresponding index rose to -54 from -53 in July, the survey revealed.



French consumers' view on future saving capacity strengthened, with the relevant measure rising to 3 in September from 2 in the previous month. Similarly, the measure of their current saving capacity dropped to 12 from 13.



The major purchase intentions index gained one point from August to reach -43 in September.



The gauge for the acceleration of inflation in the next twelve months stood at -43 versus -46 in the preceding month.



Households' unemployment concerns were higher in September, as the respective index climbed from 17 to 21.



