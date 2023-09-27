Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023

PR Newswire
27.09.2023 | 12:42
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue445.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue452.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue348.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue354.22p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue275.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue275.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue181.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue109.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue110.27p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 26-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue148.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue149.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

