Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 86,574 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 18, 2023, up to and including September 22, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
September 18, 2023
1,144
12,393.7463
BATE
September 18, 2023
14,386
12,393.7463
XLON
September 19, 2023
42
12,406.5001
XLON
September 21, 2023
8,716
12,220.0000
BATE
September 21, 2023
5,803
12,220.0000
CHIX
September 21, 2023
20,576
12,220.0000
XLON
September 22, 2023
8,821
12,224.2052
BATE
September 22, 2023
6,161
12,224.2052
CHIX
September 22, 2023
20,925
12,224.2052
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,293,599.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,877,583. The figure of 203,877,583 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
