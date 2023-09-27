Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 86,574 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 18, 2023, up to and including September 22, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue September 18, 2023 1,144 12,393.7463 BATE September 18, 2023 14,386 12,393.7463 XLON September 19, 2023 42 12,406.5001 XLON September 21, 2023 8,716 12,220.0000 BATE September 21, 2023 5,803 12,220.0000 CHIX September 21, 2023 20,576 12,220.0000 XLON September 22, 2023 8,821 12,224.2052 BATE September 22, 2023 6,161 12,224.2052 CHIX September 22, 2023 20,925 12,224.2052 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,293,599.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,877,583. The figure of 203,877,583 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

