27.09.2023 | 13:16
(1)

DigiZag Secures Seven-Figure Funding "Series A" to Boost the Gulf's Performance Marketing Scene

DJ DigiZag Secures Seven-Figure Funding "Series A" to Boost the Gulf's Performance Marketing Scene 

DigiZag 
DigiZag Secures Seven-Figure Funding "Series A" to Boost the Gulf's Performance Marketing Scene 
27-Sep-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMMAN, Jordan, September 2023-Digital advertising and performance marketing company, DigiZag (www.DigiZag.com), secured 
a 7-figure "Series A" funding from the SME Investment Fund managed by Al-Arabi Investment Group as part of its 
expansion strategy, which aims to increase DigiZag's market presence and digital advancement in the GCC region. 
 
Established in 2015, the Jordanian company, DigiZag offers cutting-edge technology-enabled solutions in the field of 
performance-based marketing with a business model that focuses on payment based on achieved results. With its advanced 
platform, DigiZag provides companies and institutions with the opportunity to boost their revenues and increase sales 
through targeted customer acquisition marketing campaigns that minimize marketing spending and eliminate any associated 
risks. 
 
With access to DigiZag's easy-to-use tools, customers can effectively predict and measure the return on their 
advertising spend, receive real-time performance tracking indicators, grow their brand, and expand target reach by 
using a network of marketers and expert influencers from across the Arab world. 
 
Saif Atout, the Founder and CEO of DigiZag, expressed his excitement toward the Series A and the company's future 
prospects, emphasizing that the "funding will play a pivotal role in expanding the presence of the DigiZag brand and 
team within the targeted countries. At the current moment, our primary objective is to elevate the standards of digital 
marketing in the MENA region, focusing on its development and enhancement." Atout further reiterated DigiZag's 
commitment to serving an increased customer base, assisting new regional companies in attaining their marketing 
objectives, and excelling in the realm of performance marketing. 
 
Furthermore, Raad Fakhoury, Co-Founder and COO of DigiZag, stressed the importance of this milestone, saying, "This 
partnership will provide us with increased financial flexibility, allowing us to invest in innovative digital solutions 
to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Additionally, it will enable us to expand our range of 
services by introducing new offerings to simplify the performance-based marketing process of our suppliers, which has 
always been DigiZag's priority since its inception." 
 
For his part, Jameel Anz, Managing Director of the SME Investment Fund, commented, "We look forward to partnering with 
DigiZag. Together, we will expedite the company's regional expansion, establish strong institutional foundations, and 
cultivate a proficient and specialized team, elevating its position as a prominent player in the digital marketing 
field across the Middle East and North Africa markets." 
 
It is noteworthy that DigiZag has achieved consistent annual growth, with a range of 25 to 30%, over the past three 
years-attributed to their successful collaboration with over 300 customers and the invaluable support of over 3,000 
marketers from various Arab countries. 
 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of DigiZag. 
Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3LpuoRQ (Saif Atout, Founder and CEO of DigiZag & Raad Fakhoury, Co-Founder and 
COO of DigiZag) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735847 27-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

