

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Corrects headline, second para and sixth para



France's consumer confidence decreased in September after staying stable in the previous two months, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index slid to a 4-month low of 83 in September, down from 85 in August. Economists had expected the index to fall to 84.0.



Moreover, the index remained well below the long-term average of 100.



Households' assessment of their own future financial situation weakened somewhat in September, with the corresponding index falling to -17 from -16.



However, the index for past financial conditions declined to -34 from -32.



Consumers' opinions on the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months turned more pessimistic in September. The corresponding index fell to -54 from -53 in August, the survey revealed.



French consumers' view on future saving capacity strengthened, with the relevant measure rising to 3 in September from 2 in the previous month. Similarly, the measure of their current saving capacity dropped to 12 from 13.



The major purchase intentions index gained one point from August to reach -43 in September.



The gauge for the acceleration of inflation in the next twelve months stood at -43 versus -46 in the preceding month.



Households' unemployment concerns were higher in September, as the respective index climbed from 17 to 21.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken