GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Growing Performance Marketing Capabilities and Contract Wins

Multiple New Clients Represent over $2 Million of Annual Revenue

Accelerating Performance Marketing Efforts are Expected to Drive $8 to $10 Million in Annual Revenue in 2024

Success Leverages GameSquare's Leading Technology, Agency, and Creative Assets

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) today announced multiple renewal and new contracts for the Company's rapidly growing performance marketing capabilities. Combined, the Company expects annual revenue of over $2 million in 2023 from these contracts and believes performance marketing sales can grow to $8 to $10 million in annual revenue in 2024, based on expanding demand from existing and new clients. Gross margin on performance marketing initiatives are expected to be between 25% and 30% of sales.

GameSquare's recent and historical success in the technology and gaming categories is a result of the Company's end-to-end capabilities that combine best-in-class technology assets with award-winning agency and creative capabilities. As a result, the Company can offer unparalleled insight into consumer behaviors, develop data-driven creative strategies, and measure and optimize campaigns towards customer acquisition goals in real-time - creating impactful marketing solutions that drive ROI for GameSquare's customers.

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare stated, "GameSquare's collection of agency businesses allows us to have the capabilities of a full-service organization, with the niche expertise and rapid deployment of a boutique shop. In addition, we now have end-to-end capabilities that allow us to combine the science of Engine Gaming's technology assets with GameSquare's creative agencies. This creates what we believe is the world's first performance-based creator marketing platform for gaming and esports - providing our clients with informed creator marketing strategies that drive measurable results and strong customer acquisition performance."

Mr. Kenna continued, "As a result of the growing challenges brands are facing, we have seen accelerating demand for GameSquare's unique performance marketing capabilities. We are allocating additional resources to capture this demand and believe performance marketing sales can grow to $8 to $10 million in 2024."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GAME's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

For more information, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the expected terms of the Debenture and the completion of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Offering or the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: IR@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787660/gamesquare-announces-growing-performance-marketing-capabilities-and-contract-wins