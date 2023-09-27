Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 5, 2023.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, in real-time.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday October 5, 2023

Time: 1:10pm ET

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603287&tp_key=5580ab2cb9&sti=nexcf

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

After the presentation, there may be a question and answer session. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link will be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Recent News

Nextech3D.ai Establishes Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited As It Moves to High Scale 3D Model Production Ahead of Record Demand

Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.ai Reports +157% Year to Date Revenue Growth

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai, formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech AR shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

