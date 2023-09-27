Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
WKN: A0D9U6 | ISIN: FI0009013296 | Ticker-Symbol: NEF
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2023 | 13:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neste (230/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Neste Corporation
(Neste) published on September 27, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Neste has decided to distribute an extraordinary
dividend of EUR 0.25 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.51
per share (second instalment of the ordinary dividend of EUR 1.02 per share).
The scheduled Ex-date for the second instalment of the ordinary dividend and
extraordinary dividend is September 28, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Neste
(NESTE). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167992
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
