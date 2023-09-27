

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (7211, MMTOF.PK) is in talks with its Chinese joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group or GAC as part of its decision to withdraw its business from China, Japanese financial daily, The Nikkei, reported.



The company's decision follows low demand for its vehicles particularly because electric vehicles are becoming popular and new automobile companies are emerging in China.



GAC Mitsubishi Motors plant, Mitsubishi's only factory with minority stake at Hunan province in China, has ended production in March.



GAC has a 50 percent stake in GAC Mitsubishi, Mitsubishi Motors owns 30 percent, and trading house Mitsubishi Corp. owns remaining 20 percent.



Once Mitsubishi Motors and GAC reach a deal, the Chinese automaker is expected to use the Hunan plant for EV production, according to reports



According to its wholesale volume figures, for the full year 2022, Mitsubishi Motors sold 33,000 units in China, compared with 50, 000 units of 2021.



For full year 2022, Mitsubishi Motors' Chinese plant had produced 27, 000 units, lesser than 59, 000 units in 2021.



