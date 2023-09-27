Announcing Kivo GO: An Intuitive DMS to Accelerate Speed-to-Market for Life Sciences

Kivo's expanded platform brings compliant collaboration and intelligent process automation to emerging Regulatory, Clinical and Quality teams.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Kivo, the intuitive Document Management Solution for life sciences, today introduced Kivo GO, a unified platform for emerging life sciences teams who need to work together efficiently across all functions while maintaining compliance and security.

Kivo GO: A unified, compliant DMS for life sciences

"When it comes to advancing a new treatment, time to market is critical - both for the patients who need it and the company sponsoring it," says Kivo's CEO, Toban Zolman. "However, these smaller Regulatory, Clinical and Quality teams often don't have the budget or admin resources for an 'enterprise' solution - so they lose a shocking amount of time trying to manage documents and processes in a compliant way."

Kivo offers these teams a fit-for-purpose solution to accelerate their timelines with the launch of Kivo GO - a compliant collaboration solution with built-in modules for every function including RIM, eTMF, and QMS. Key benefits of the Kivo solution include:

Fast, Simple, Intuitive: Kivo GO allows Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality teams to work together easily - all in the same secure workspace. Functional modules include eTMF, RIM, QMS, an eCTD viewer, and more.

Kivo GO allows Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality teams to work together easily - all in the same secure workspace. Functional modules include eTMF, RIM, QMS, an eCTD viewer, and more. Designed (and Priced) for Smaller Teams: Scaling teams no longer need to choose between patchwork systems or a big-budget solution. With Kivo, everything is included for one affordable price - with fast setup, lifetime updates, and real-time support.

Scaling teams no longer need to choose between patchwork systems or a big-budget solution. With Kivo, everything is included for one affordable price - with fast setup, lifetime updates, and real-time support. Best-in-Class Security & Compliance : Kivo GO is Part 11 Compliant and Validated - with no local installation required and built-in support for Single Sign-On.

: Kivo GO is Part 11 Compliant and Validated - with no local installation required and built-in support for Single Sign-On. New Quality Management (QMS) Features: Today's launch includes new modules for SOPs, Training, CAPAs, Vendor Audits, and more.

Several Kivo customers - including Hyloris Pharmaceuticals and Ventus Therapeutics - have been using these new features prior to public launch and finding value in the combined platform.

"We have been using the Kivo platform from the moment we needed a QMS and started our first regulatory submissions. Kivo was an easy choice and has proven to be the right choice," said Seppe De Gelas, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at Hyloris Pharmaceuticals.

"Their intuitive interface has been adopted quickly by the entire development team - allowing both the CMC experts and the clinical team to seamlessly integrate internal documents, as well as controlled documents from external parties. Kivo allows the regulatory team to easily build submissions for different applications and regions, and now also provides training modules for our quality documents, and an eTMF module for our clinical trial management."

Kivo GO is available now. Details at Kivo.io.

Contact Information

Kevin Tate

Head of Solutions

kevin@kivo.io

503 490 7387

SOURCE: Kivo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787571/announcing-kivo-go-an-intuitive-dms-to-accelerate-speed-to-market-for-life-sciences