ADHD Online LLC: Mentavi Health to Begin Screening for Binge Eating Disorders?

The leaders in online ADHD assessment and testing say studies show ?30% of ?people ?diagnosed ?with ADHD ?have disordered eating?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Mentavi Health, home of ADHD Online and a leader in clinical framework-based approaches to mental health telehealth, announces the addition of a screening for binge eating disorder (BED) to the testing capabilities of its existing mental health evaluations. The addition makes ADHD Online the first provider to offer asynchronous assessment for BED alongside assessment for ADHD, anxiety, depression, problematic social media usage, and OCD, part of a holistic and preventive approach to mental health.??









According to a healthline.com study, an estimated 2.8 million people - almost 3% of the U.S. population - have BED, making it the country's most common eating disorder. It often starts in the late teens or early 20s, especially in women. Binge eating disorder affects individuals of all weights - normal, overweight and obese - and impacts three times the number of people diagnosed with bulimia and anorexia combined.

"Binge eating disorder is under-recognized, under-diagnosed, and under-treated, especially in the primary care setting," said Dr. Barry Herman, chief medical officer of Mentavi Health and a board-certified psychiatrist in both adult psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. "It is primarily a disorder of adults, sometimes beginning in late adolescence, and is commonly a comorbidity of several psychiatric disorders, including mood and anxiety disorders, substance abuse disorders, and ADHD - up to 30% of people with ADHD have disordered eating."?

People with BED also have an increased risk of medical conditions such as metabolic syndrome, beyond the effect of obesity alone, which makes BED?a public health concern. "The untreated presence of BED presents a considerable public health concern," ?Dr. Herman said. "These comorbidities make the treatment and management of BED even more challenging, as addressing multiple conditions simultaneously requires a comprehensive and holistic approach."

Recognizing that broad health concern prompted Mentavi Health to add the new condition screening, known as the 7-Item Binge Eating Disorder Screener, or the BEDS-7, to its assessment engine. If the screening identifies symptoms of BED, patients are advised to consult a healthcare provider for an in-depth evaluation.?

Binge eating disorder is recognized as a distinct eating disorder under the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). It is characterized by recurrent episodes of eating atypically large quantities of food within a short time and experiencing a loss of control over one's eating behavior. It also has a specific set of symptoms, including eating more rapidly than usual, eating until feeling uncomfortably full, eating large amounts of food when not physically hungry, eating alone due to embarrassment, or experiencing feelings of disgust, guilt, or depression after binge eating.

Marked distress over binge eating is a key requirement for diagnosis, and?overeating must occur at least once a week for three months to meet the criteria for a BED diagnosis. BED is not associated with the compensatory behaviors, such as purging or over-exercising, that are associated with bulimia or anorexia nervosa.

Studies show that up to 43% of individuals diagnosed with BED are classified as obese, underscoring the complex interplay between psychological and physiological factors in eating disorders. Fewer than 40% of individuals with a lifetime diagnosis of BED have ever received treatment for an eating disorder, according to the World Health Organization.

However, BED is treatable, with the primary therapeutic interventions being psychotherapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication. Lisdexamfetamine, marketed as Vyvanse, is FDA-approved for the treatment of moderate to severe BED in adults.

The aim for Mentavi Health is that the addition of BED screening to its assessments will lead to improved diagnosis and treatment of the disorder. ??

Mentavi's online assessment system, including the BED screener and ADHD assessment, notifies one of our psychologists once responses are in. The psychologist reviews the results to identify potential conditions like ADHD, Anxiety, Depression, or indications of BED. Without additional patient interaction, an assessment report is generated. Patients can then seamlessly transition to Mentavi's virtual treatment, where our online providers guide them on the next steps.

"Given the health risks associated with untreated BED and its substantial impact on overall well-being, it is imperative for primary care physicians to be able to recognize the signs of BED, understand its potential comorbidities, and determine the most suitable course of treatment for their patients," Dr. Herman said. "By enhancing awareness, knowledge, and skills in identifying and managing BED, healthcare professionals can contribute to improved outcomes and better quality of life for people struggling with this disorder."?

