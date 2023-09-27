Vinergy Capital Inc.: Vinergy Provides Update on Healthcare AI Investments and Highlights from New Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Vinergy Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Vinergy") (CSE:VIN)(OTCQB:VNNYF)(FSE:1V7) is pleased to provide an update to its investment plans and pipeline in the healthcare AI sector to add to its existing investments which cover a wide spectrum of industries. The Company has also published an up-to-date presentation for upcoming meetings with investors, which can be found here and on the Company website.

Vinergy has highlighted its synergistic investment strategy around the Healthcare AI sector in the United States. Vinergy has identified companies with the ability to generate high margin revenues using AI to match patient needs with enhanced pricing and personalized quality of care in US healthcare facilities. These include:

A 49% stake in a private company based in New Haven, Connecticut with proprietary data analytics focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to increase revenues in US healthcare facilities while improving patient experience.

An LOI to acquire up to 4% a private artificial intelligence platform company (AIP) based in California together with a license to proprietary technology and intellectual property developed to generate revenue from healthcare providers

Investments in Artificial Intelligence focused healthcare companies, FirstPerson and NetraMark Holdings.

"I am pleased with our progress in finding private deals that have great growth potential in the US healthcare services AI market," said Alnoor Nathoo. "Our major acquisition of Healthcare Accretion AI has created a spark that has led us to several other investment opportunities, all in private companies at attractive valuations. We intend to manage our portfolio going forward with a focus on companies that operate in fast growing markets with disruptive technology."

About Vinergy Capital Inc.

Vinergy is an investment issuer, and invests in diversified industries, including technology, healthcare and manufacturing. Investments may include equity, debt, or other securities of both public and private companies and control stake acquisitions. Vinergy will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

Vinergy Capital Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investors@vinergycaptital.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

SOURCE: Vinergy Capital Inc.

