Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
27.09.2023 | 14:02
Accelovant Announces Fiber-Optic High-Temperature Sensor for Vacuum Applications

Newest RF-Immune Sensor to Improve Plasma Process Control

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Accelovant, an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, manufacturing, and power distribution markets, announced it has launched a fiber optic temperature sensor for use inside semiconductor process chambers under vacuum conditions. The new Vacuum Series of sensors is capable of accurate, stable temperature measurement from -95°C to 450°C, and is immune to RF, vacuum, and multiple process conditions. Based on the company's patented Kristonium material, the probe enables higher measurement precision than legacy devices and expands the ability to utilize fiber optics sensors in vacuum conditions. These devices contribute to the latest advances in precision temperature sensing solutions where performance in extreme temperatures and harsh operating environments are essential.

"Chipmakers are placing increasing pressure on wafer fab equipment makers to improve yield and accommodate challenging AI chip architectures and process chemistries," said Michael Goldstein, chief executive officer of Accelovant. "Fabrication equipment manufacturers have specified higher processing temperatures for etch and deposition but have been stymied by the temperature and vacuum limitations of traditional fiber-optic sensing technologies. Accelovant's new vacuum-rated fiber optic sensors employ Kristonium and other materials with unprecedented temperature monitoring performance that can withstand high temperature process conditions both in-process and close-to-process - a capability chipmakers have long-needed."

The Accelovant Vacuum Series temperature probes will reliably operate in harsh RF and EM environmental conditions that include extreme vacuum as well as extreme temperatures, breaking another technology barrier for traditional current-generation fiber-optic sensors.

Earlier this year Accelovant announced its new North American factory in Vancouver, British Columbia to address global demand, as well as demand arising out of government initiatives, including the U.S. Chips and Science Act to build strategic capacity in the U.S., and Canada's Semiconductor Action Plan.

To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com.

About Accelovant:

Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and power distribution markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com.

Contact:

Michael Goldstein 1-855-SENSOR-8 [855-736-7678]
Solutions@accelovant.com

SOURCE: Accelovant

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787705/accelovant-announces-fiber-optic-high-temperature-sensor-for-vacuum-applications

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
