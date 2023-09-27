

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit decreased markedly in August from a year ago, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade gap was SEK 8.4 billion in August, down from SEK 17.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In July, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 6.1 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 5.0 percent over the year, while imports dropped by 1.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 11.8 billion in August, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 1.5 billion in August, compared to SEK 0.5 billion in the previous month.



