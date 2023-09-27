Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Amagi Announces Strategic Alliance With TAG Video Systems to Elevate FAST Channel Monitoring Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting a new industry benchmark in digital channel monitoring, Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, is proud to unveil a strategic alliance with TAG Video Systems, a leader in software-based, IP-native monitoring solutions. This collaboration is primed to revolutionize the quality of FAST broadcast streams leveraging TAG's state-of-the-art features.

"Channel monitoring is a cornerstone of successful broadcasting in today's digital age," stated Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, Amagi. "By integrating TAG Video Systems' advanced functionalities - from basic audio and video alerts and email notifications to comprehensive monitoring of more than 500 different possible error points and generation of advanced dashboards - we are significantly augmenting our existing monitoring capabilities. This partnership ensures that we not only monitor but also seamlessly control over 2,100 live 24x7 channels, enhancing the reliability of our FAST and broadcast streams."

Ziv Mor, Chief Growth Officer at TAG Video Systems, commented: "Our collaboration with Amagi marks a significant milestone in TAG's mission to integrate our industry-leading solutions across all broadcast applications. With the rapid growth of FAST digital linear services, this partnership highlights the adaptability and agility of the TAG Realtime Media Performance platform. We are confident that our combined efforts will empower Amagi and its customers to stay at the forefront of the industry transformation, leveraging advanced technologies to drive their business strategies. Amagi's extensive reach, combined with our innovative tools, will provide customers with an unmatched experience."

In addition to channel monitoring enhancements, Amagi will also be integrating TAG's product capabilities into its vast suite of SaaS offerings. This ensures that clients receive an all-encompassing solution tailored for modern broadcasting challenges.

Subramanian further added: "The growth and value of live digital linear channels are undeniable. As these channels grow their reach, the demand from our clients to monitor and control these burgeoning revenue streams has intensified. TAG's cutting-edge products perfectly address this need, ensuring our clients remain at the pinnacle of digital broadcasting."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade and The Roku Channel, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About TAG Video Systems

TAG Video Systems is the global leader in software-based integrated IP probing, monitoring, visualization and analytics solutions. TAG enables broadcasters, content creators, and service providers to streamline operations, cut through the complexity of IP media workflows, and keep infrastructures ahead of shifting technology and demand with Zero Friction® agility. The TAG platform empowers users with innovative toolsets to ensure video quality, improve overall efficiency across all media workflows, and provides invaluable business and operational insights.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2,100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

