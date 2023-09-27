OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nordea Bank Abp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nordea Bank Abp (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NDA DK; Nasdaq Helsinki: NDA FI; Nasdaq Stockholm: NDA SE; OTCQX: NRDBY, NBNKF), a leading universal bank in the Nordic markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nordea Bank Abp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Nordea Bank Abp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "NRDBY, NBNKF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market can be an important step for companies seeking to provide more transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable these companies to utilize their home market reporting to make information available in the United States. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the Nordea Group), is a leading universal bank in the Nordic markets. The parent company, Nordea Bank Abp, is organized under the laws of Finland with its head office located in Helsinki, Finland. Nordea Bank Abp's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq Nordic, the stock exchanges in Helsinki (in euro), Stockholm (in Swedish kronor) and Copenhagen (in Danish kroner). The Nordea Group offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial products and services to household and corporate customers, including financial institutions. The Nordea Group's products and services comprise a broad range of household banking services, including mortgages and consumer loans, credit and debit cards as well as a wide selection of savings, life insurance and pension products. In addition, the Nordea Group offers a wide range of corporate banking services, including business loans, cash management, payment and account services, risk management products and advisory services, debt and equity-related products for liquidity and capital raising purposes as well as corporate finance, institutional asset management services and corporate life and pension products. The Nordea Group also distributes general insurance products.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com