Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Jane Street Netherlands B.V.

Jane Street Netherlands B.V. based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 28th of September 2023. From this date, Jane Street Netherlands B.V. is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Jane Street Netherlands B.V. Member IDs' in INET: JSEU Valid in INET systems as of: September 28th, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167983