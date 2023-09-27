

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound touched 1.1155 against the franc, setting a 6-day high.



The pound rose to 0.8678 against the euro and 181.32 against the yen, from an early low of 0.8702 and a 6-day low of 180.87, respectively.



Next key resistance for the currency may be located around 1.13 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 184.00 against the yen.



