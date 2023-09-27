DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 368.1775 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87434 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 274363 EQS News ID: 1735911 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 27, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)