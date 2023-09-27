EarthKraft Mailer Line Grows: Georgia-Pacific Offers New Unpadded Option for Sustainable Shipping

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / In June, Georgia-Pacific announced it produced its 1 billionth EarthKraft recyclable padded mailer at our facility in Tolleson, Arizona. This was a monumental achievement just three short years after the product was introduced.

Georgia-Pacific recently announced it has expanded its EarthKraft line of curbside recyclable mailers to include an unpadded version. The new unpadded mailer for e-commerce shipments is designed to ship apparel and other items that do not need padded packaging during transport. Amazon is a key GP EarthKraft customer and has been using the new mailer since July. EarthKraft unpadded mailers are produced at GP's facilities in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, McDonough, Georgia, and suburban Phoenix, Arizona. Printing options for the mailers include up to six colors utilizing flexo or digital print, and are available in two sizes with external, flap-closed dimensions ranging from 12 by 15 inches to 14 by 18 inches.

The unpadded mailers, much like the recyclable padded mailers, offer protection in a lightweight and flexible design, which can reduce freight costs. The mailers are also designed to be easy to pack, which can improve warehouse efficiency.

"An ever-growing percentage of consumers expect their online purchases to arrive in sustainable, easy-to-recycle packaging," said Adam Ganz, vice president of eCommerce Packaging. "The plastic mailers that have been the standard shipping option for apparel aren't meeting the majority of consumer expectations, and brands are missing an opportunity to build loyal, repeat customers. GP's EarthKraft unpadded mailer gives apparel brands and other e-commerce companies a cost-effective option to meet those expectations."

The EarthKraft padded and unpadded mailers have been issued a Widely Recyclable label by the How2Recycle® program. This allows the mailers to be deposited in any paper or corrugated recycling collection point, which for most consumers is their curbside recycling bin.

