Queen's Road Capital: Neue Investition von 70 Millionen US$ in NexGen Energy
|14:46
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Shareholder Rights Plan
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Material Change Report
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Amended Investor Rights Agreement
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Amended Investor Rights Agreement
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Cleansing Notice
|NEXGEN ENERGY (CANADA) LTD: Shareholder Rights Plan
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|Queen's Road Capital: New Investment of US$ 70 Million in NexGen Energy
|Queen's Road Capital: Insight on the US$ 70 Million Investment in NexGen Energy
|Queen's Road Capital: Insight on the US$ 70 Million Investment in NexGen Energy
Wiener Börse zu Mittag im Plus: Porr, Warimpex, Palfinger gesucht, IRW-News zu Queen's Road Capital
Heute im gabb: Um 12:24 liegt der ATX TR mit +0.30 Prozent im Plus bei 7033 Punkten (Ultimo 2022: 6597, 6.61% ytd). Topperformer der PIR-Group sind Porr mit +2.75% auf 12.35 Euro, dahinter Warimpex...
Queen's Road Capital kündigt Investition von 70 Millionen US-Dollar in NexGen Energy Ltd. an
Zur sofortigen Veröffentlichung 31. August 2023
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX-QRC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "QRC" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/queens-road-capital-investment-ltd/)
...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEXGEN ENERGY LTD
|5,920
|+2,42 %
|NEXGEN ENERGY LTD CDIS
|5,600
|-2,61 %
|QUEENS ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD
|0,470
|0,00 %