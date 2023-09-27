Robosoft Technologies Completes Acquisition of Cartesian Consulting Analytics Practice

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robosoft Technologies Private Limited with its affiliate Robosoft Technologies Inc., today announced the acquisition of the analytics consulting practice of Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd., with headquarters in Mumbai, India and also its affiliate company, Cartesian DataSciences LLC, located in Dallas, Texas.

Cartesian Consulting was founded in 2009 by Sandeep Mittal and has done analytics projects for more than 100 clients located in 16 countries around the world. Cartesian DataSciences was launched in 2017 by its Americas Director, Jim Griffin, who will be coming onboard to Robosoft Technologies Inc as Sales Director for the global analytics practice. Griffin is also a faculty member at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business, graduate analytics program.

With this acquisition, Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd. will focus on development and marketing efforts for SOLUS AI, a SaaS solution which acts as a System of Intelligence for Hyper Personalization. The pivot to a SaaS product business from an Analytics Consulting business is something that Cartesian had undertaken over the last 3 years. SOLUS AI has been in market and has seen fantastic acceptance with over 60 implementations as of date.

Robosoft Technologies Inc Chairman and CEO, Ravi Bommireddipalli, remarked: "Many of the technologies we have created already have embedded analytics and insight as part of their design, but the Cartesian acquisition helps to position us for our goal of break-out growth in the area of analytics."

Cartesian Consulting CEO Sandeep Mittal stated: "Our pivot to SOLUS also meant we had to focus our management and engineering efforts full time in support of the product, so we were looking for a company to which we could entrust our rich analytics practice, our legacy. We found in Robosoft an ideal choice and are thrilled to place this valuable business in such good hands."

Sandeep Mittal also announced that he will remain active in an advisory role for Robosoft.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Robosoft Technologies, Inc. is the North American affiliate of Robosoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which is headquartered in Udupi, India. Robosoft Technologies is a digital-led business transformation partner for enterprises. Robosoft offers end-to-end solutions in Digital Consulting, Customer Experience Design, Platform Engineering & IT Modernization, Data Science and Analytics, Enterprise Applications Implementation and Cybersecurity. Their expertise includes Design Strategy, UI/UX services, Consumer & Enterprise Application Development, Application Modernization and Testing-as-a-Service to name a few. Robosoft is certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, TechnoPro is the parent company of Robosoft. TechnoPro is a global leader in digital technology, employing more than 20,000 engineers and researchers, who serve a client base of over 2,000 customers.

