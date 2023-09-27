Incident IQ Wins Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence for 'Best Tools for Back to School' in Secondary Education Category

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence Program Recognizes Incident IQ as a Leading Solution for K-12 Support Teams

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Incident IQ has been recognized with the prestigious Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for "The Best Tools for Back to School" in the Secondary Education category for the 2023-24 school year.

2023 Tech & Learning Winner

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program recognizes outstanding products and solutions that empower educators and enhance learning environments. Winning in the Secondary Education category underscores Incident IQ's commitment to providing innovative solutions that support schools, educators, and students in today's technology-transformed learning environment.

Incident IQ is a leading provider of K-12 workflow management solutions that streamline the handling of IT assets, support tickets, and operational processes in K-12 schools. The platform empowers educators and IT teams to deliver seamless technology support, allowing teachers to focus on teaching and students to focus on learning.

"At Incident IQ, we aim to transform how K-12 support and services are delivered in school districts. The mission of supporting teachers and students through minimizing technology downtime is crucial, and our focus is providing solutions that return instructional time. We're honored that the judges see the value and utility of critical digital infrastructure like Incident IQ," said R.T. Collins, Incident IQ CEO.

The awards jury at Tech & Learning recognizes the essential nature of solutions like Incident IQ. "With the amount of technology in schools today, a quality management system is key." Tech and Learning also took note of Incident IQ's expansive library of MDM, SIS, and SSO integrations, allowing districts to incorporate Incident IQ into their existing tech stack. "[Incident IQ] has good integrations that will allow users to make data-driven decisions," the judges said.

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. More than 10 million students and teachers in over 1,500 districts rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

