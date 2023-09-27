SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Continues to Enhance Market Penetration Announcing a Collaboration with U.S. Leading Lighting Manufacturer QUOIZEL

QUOIZEL Was Established Nearly 100 Years ago and is a Main Lighting Supplier to Leading U.S. Retail and E-commerce Companies

The Collaboration will Include SKYX Advanced Smart and Standard Products for Online, Retail, and Professional Channels

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 77 pending and issued patents globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today a collaboration with QUOIZEL, a U.S. leading lighting company and manufacturer.

QUOIZEL was established nearly 100 years ago in 1930 and is one of the most respected U.S. lighting companies, known for its high quality and advanced designs for both contemporary and traditional segments. QUOIZEL is a main supplier to leading U.S. big-box retailers and online sites. The SKYX - QOUIZEL collaboration will include SKYX advanced smart and standard online, retail, and professional segments.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are excited to announce this collaboration with one of the most respected U.S. lighting brands. This is another step to continue enhancing our market penetration. We look forward to collaborating with QUOIZEL's multipole online, retail, and professional channels."

Rick Seidman, Chief Executive Officer of QUOIZEL, said: "In my 32 years in the lighting business it is by far the most disruptive technology I have seen, and will transform the lighting industry from the old existing hardwire installation method to a safe plug and play installation method. It will enable our consumers to install fixtures safer, faster, and easier, which eventually will facilitate our customers purchase of fixtures more often."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications and over 60 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

