Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has hired veteran junior resource broker Dan Stuart. Mr. Stuart will be raising capital for mineral exploration projects in BC's Golden Triangle and other areas. Dan has over 25 years of investment industry experience in numerous firms including Yorkton Securities, Blackmont Capital, and Canaccord Genuity raising in excess of $100 million. He has developed a following within the resource and investment communities, including over 25,000 LinkedIn followers. He is registered as a Dealing Representative (broker) at Couloir Securities and is licensed to serve clients in BC and Ontario.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

All investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information. It is free and always will be.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the BC and Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the provinces, mentioned above. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans.

Deal-oriented brokers are invited to contact us to discuss employment opportunities.

